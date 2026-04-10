Pakistan Navy conducts successful search and rescue operation in north Arabian Sea

KARACHI: In a swift humanitarian operation, Pakistan Navy successfully rescued and evacuated 18 crew members, including nationals of China, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Vietnam and Indonesia, following a distress call from Merchant Vessel (MV) GOLD AUTUMN, operating in the North Arabian Sea at 200 Nautical Miles (Approx 370 km) off Pakistan’s coast.

Upon receiving the emergency alert, Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) activated its Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) and promptly initiated response protocols. Accordingly, Pakistan Navy Ship HUNAIN, patrolling in assigned area, was immediately tasked to assist MV GOLD AUTUMN.

PNS HUNAIN actively undertook a search and Rescue operation, demonstrating professionalism and operational expertise. Pakistan Navy Ship’s team, comprising of specialists, provided medical assistance, supported in firefighting, conducted damage assessment of the vessel and later rescued crew members. The evacuated crew members have been safely transported to Karachi for further medical care and subsequent repatriation to their respective countries.

Humanitarian assistance rendered by Pakistan Navy Ship at extended ranges off Pakistan’s coast reflects Pakistan Navy’s continued resolve and commitment for always being the first responder to maritime crises in its respective Area of Responsibility.