Sunday, September 26, 2021
Pakistan Navy, Custom seize liquor worth Rs70mn

KARACHI: Pakistan Navy and Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate Gwadar on Saturday apprehended liquor comprising of approximately 5,400 bottles at sea of Kud Malir near Ormara.

According to a statement issued by Pakistan Navy, the confiscated liquor was valued at around Rs70.5 million.

The successful execution of joint Anti-Narcotics Operation was a demonstration of the Pakistan Navy resolve to deter, dissuade and disrupt all illegal activities in the Maritime Zones of Pakistan.

Pakistan Navy remained fully vigilant to thwart any unlawful act along our coastline and sea, contributing effectively to ensure maritime security in the region, it added

