Pakistan Navy Day observed to honour 1965 war heroes

Pakistan Navy Day is being observed today to pay homage to the heroes of the 1965 war who, through Operation Somnath (Dwarka raid), fought gallantly against a much bigger adversary with absolute courage and sacrificed their lives to defend the motherland.

This day commemorates the daring Operation ‘SOMNATH,’ when Pak Navy warships executed a successful strike on critical shore installations, causing significant damage to the Indian side.

During the 1965 war, the submarine PNSM Ghazi emerged as a formidable deterrent, symbolizing Pakistan’s operational superiority and raising the stakes for any enemy harboring hostile intentions towards the homeland.

Operation Somnath

During the September 1965 war between Pakistan and India, the Pakistan Navy launched Operation Somnath, its first-ever naval offensive, which proved to be a turning point in establishing Pakistan’s naval strength.

On the night of 7 September 1965, a Pakistan Navy flotilla, spearheaded by the destroyer PNS Babur, accompanied by PNS Khaibar and PNS Badr, advanced towards the Indian coastal town of Dwarka in Gujarat.

The target was the radar installation at Dwarka, which was being used by the Indian Air Force for guiding operations against Pakistan.

At precisely midnight, Pak Navy ships opened fire with their guns, bombarding the radar station and the surrounding areas. The operation achieved its goal by disabling the radar, which disrupted the Indian Air Force’s coordination and struck a severe psychological blow.

Notably, all Pakistani ships returned safely without any casualties.

Operation Somnath was more than a tactical strike; it was a demonstration of naval resolve. With limited resources compared to India’s larger navy, Pakistan showcased its ability to take the fight deep into enemy waters.

The successful execution boosted the morale of the armed forces and highlighted the Navy’s role in safeguarding national defense.

The Dwarka raid was a symbolic and strategic success. It not only proved Pak Navy’s operational readiness but also reminded India that Pakistan’s defenses were not confined to land and air alone – its naval arm could strike effectively when required.

