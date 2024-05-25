web analytics
Pakistan Navy deploys warship in Indian Ocean for maritime patrolling

KARACHI: Pakistan Navy has deployed Naval Warship PNS ASLAT on a regional maritime security patrol in the Indian Ocean.

According to the ISPR, the PNS ASLAT will ensure the safety of merchant ships entering and leaving Pakistani ports with dedicated helicopters.

The deployment of PNS ASLAT is also aimed at ensuring the safety of international shipping.

During the deployment, the Pakistan Navy Ship will participate in joint operations with friendly and partner countries in addition to its own operations.

The PNS ASLAT will also visit regional ports under the principle of maritime diplomacy.

“The ship is equipped with the latest weapons and sensors, capable of dealing with multi-dimensional threats and conducting a wide range of maritime operations,” the statement said.

