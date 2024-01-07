Pakistan Navy deploys warships in the Arabian Sea

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Navy has deployed its warships in the Arabian Sea following the “recent incidents of maritime security,” a navy spokesperson said in a statement.

“Continuous aerial surveillance of these commercial passages is also being done by Pakistan Navy.”

The navy said the main purpose of the patrol is to ensure the safety of Pakistani and international merchant ships, adding that its warships always patrol the Arabian Sea to ensure its “constant presence.”

“Pakistan Navy is well aware of its national responsibility in maintaining maritime peace and order in the region,” the statement noted.

The move comes after the Iran-backed militia Houthi, controlling Yemen have been attacking commercial ships in the Red Sea after the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war.