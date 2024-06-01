Pakistan Navy foils drug smuggling attempt

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Navy foiled a drug smuggling attempt in the North Arabian Sea in a successful anti-narcotics operation in the North Arabian Sea, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The military’s media wing said that an anti-narcotics operation was conducted in the North Arabian Sea based on secret information.

PNS Yarmook seized 380 kg of drugs worth thousands of dollars in the international market during the operation.

“The successful operation is a continuation of Pakistan Navy’s effective surveillance at sea. Pakistani ships regularly perform duties to prevent drug smuggling, piracy, human trafficking,” the ISPR added.

Earlier on May 28, the Pakistan Navy h foiled a major drug smuggling attempt in the North Arabian Sea, seizing a large quantity of narcotics in the North Arabian Sea during a regional maritime security patrol.

“The seized drugs are worth thousands of dollars in the international market. The successful operation against drug smuggling is the result of effective surveillance at sea by the Pakistan Navy,” the statement added.