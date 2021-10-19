Pak Navy foils Indian submarine’s intrusion attempt in Pakistani waters

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Navy thwarted an attempt by an Indian submarine to sneak into Pakistani waters, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday.

“Pakistan Navy with its unremitting vigilance and professional competence has once again detected and blocked the Indian submarine on 16 Oct 21 from entering into Pakistani waters,” the military’s media wing said in a statement.

“During the prevailing security milieu, a strict monitoring watch has been kept by Pakistan Navy to safeguard maritime frontiers of Pakistan,” it added.

It is the third time that an Indian naval submarine has been “prematurely detected and tracked by the navy’s long range maritime patrol aircraft”.

The military’s media wing said, “the recent incident reflects the deplorable Indian machinations vis-à-vis commitment and resolve of Pakistan Navy to defend maritime frontiers of the Motherland.”

