Pakistan Navy holds ‘Command and Staff Conference’: ISPR

ISLAMABAD: Command and Staff Conference of Pakistan Navy held at Naval Headquarters Islamabad, the Inter-Services Press Relations (ISPR) said.

In a statement, the army’s media wing said that Chief of the Pakistan Navy, Admiral Naveed Ashraf, presided over the conference in which regional and international maritime security situation was reviewed.

The Naval Chief appreciated officers on the successful conduct of Naval Exercise Sea-Spark 2024.

Admiral Naveed Ashraf directed to take immediate steps to provide relief and rehabilitation to the victims of recent torrential rains, flash floods, and landslides in Gwadar.

According to the ISPR, the Naval Chief was also briefed on ongoing and future projects of the Pakistan Navy.

The Naval Chief expressed his satisfaction with the operational preparations of the Pakistan Navy for the defense of the country’s maritime borders, the ISPR concluded.