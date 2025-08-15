PAKISTAN NAVY LAUNCHES THIRD HANGOR CLASS SUBMARINE IN CHINA

ISLAMABAD: The launching ceremony of the submarine PNS/M MANGRO (Designate) took place at the Shuangliu Base of Wuchang Shipbuilding Industry Group Company Ltd in Wuhan, China, attended by Vice Admiral Abdul Samad, Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Project-2) as the Chief Guest.

While addressing the ceremony, Chief Guest stressed the significance of maritime security amid region’s current geo-strategic dynamics. He reaffirmed that Pakistan Navy remains fully committed to defend national interests while fostering a secure and cooperative maritime environment.

Referring to HANGOR Class Submarines, he highlighted that their cutting-edge weaponry and advanced sensors would be instrumental in sustaining regional power equilibrium and ensuring maritime stability.

Commending the dedicated work of China Shipbuilding & Offshore International Company Ltd (CSOC), he expressed satisfaction over steady progress of the project and remarked that HANGOR Class Submarine initiative would bring a fresh dimension to the enduring, time-honoured partnership between Pakistan and China.

The Government of Pakistan signed an agreement with CSOC to acquire eight HANGOR Class submarines. Under the contract, four submarines are being built in China, while the remaining four will be constructed in Pakistan at Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works Ltd (KS&EW) under Transfer of Technology (ToT) program.

The high-ranking official from both nations attended the launching ceremony, including representatives from Wuchang Shipbuilding Industry Group Company Ltd and China Shipbuilding & Offshore International Company Ltd.

Earlier, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf conferred various military awards upon several naval personnel in recognition of their services.

The Pakistan Navy Investiture Ceremony 2025 was held at Bahria Auditorium in Karachi on Friday.

The recipients of Tamgha-i-Basalat (Military) were Cdr Munawar Ahmed Bhatti PN, Cdr Naeem Ahmed Khan PN, Sadam Hussain PMT-I and Zain Ali PMT-II.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of senior, serving and retired officers of Pakistan Navy.