KARACHI: Demonstrating unwavering vigilance and commitment to international maritime obligations, Pakistan Navy promptly responded to a distress call from the multi-purpose offshore vessel MV GAUTAM operating in the Arabian Sea.

The vessel, carrying seven crew members, including six Indian and one Indonesian nationals, suffered a critical technical failure while en route from Oman to India, leaving it stranded at sea.

Upon receiving a distress alert from the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) Mumbai, the Pakistan Navy, in coordination with Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) immediately initiated a swift and coordinated response. Leveraging its robust maritime surveillance and response capability, Pakistan Navy ensured rapid deployment of PMSA Ship KASHMIR.

The ship rendered timely assistance to the distressed vessel, including the provision of food, medical aid, and other necessary supplies to the crew, along with technical assistance to restore essential systems.

This prompt response highlights Pakistan Navy’s steadfast commitment to ensuring the safety of life at sea and upholding international humanitarian and maritime responsibilities, irrespective of nationality. The operation stands as a testament to Pakistan Navy’s role as a responsible and capable maritime force, always ready to respond to emergencies across regional waters.