Pakistan Navy rescues eight Iranian fishermen

A Pakistan Navy warship rescued eight Iranian fishermen from a boat that had caught fire in the open sea, ARY News reported, citing military’s media wing.

Pakistan Navy’s PNS Yarmook rushed to the scene immediately after receiving a distress call from the fishermen’s boat that had been engulfed in a sudden fire, according to Inter-Services Public Relations.

The warship rescued all eight Iranian fishermen onboard the boat and later used its modern equipment to douse the flames.

The successful rescue operation in the open sea is a testament to the Pak Navy’s capabilities to address all problems arising out of the sea, as per ISPR.

Earlier this month, the Pakistan Navy along with other rescue officials began a rescue operation after a fishermen’s boat capsised in Keti Bandar.

The Assistant Commissioner of Kati Bandar, Majid Hameed, stated that at least 14 fishermen went missing on March 6 after their boat capsised near Keti Bandar, Thatta.