Pakistan Navy seizes drugs worth $65.1m in joint operation with ANF

Pakistan Navy and Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) on Saturday seized a huge quantity of narcotics in Counter Narcotics Operation.

Pakistan Navy troops and ANF personnel in a joint Intelligence Based Counter Narcotics Operation in the North Arabian Sea seized approximately 4,020 Kgs of narcotics (Hashish) worth approximately US$ 65.148 Million in the international market, a Pakistan Navy news release said.

The successful counter-narcotics operation by Pakistan Navy reaffirms Pakistan Navy’s resolve to deny illegal activities at sea as well as along the coast.

In a seperate action in March, Pakistan Navy in an action in the Arabian Sea foiled a bid to smuggle narcotics worth nearly Rs4 billion.

Read more: Pakistan Navy, ANF jointly seize 100kg of heroin in sea raid

Pakistan Navy’s ship during an action in the open sea arrested smugglers and recovered 280kg of crystal meth. The recovered drugs are nearly worth Rs4 billion in the market, the spokesperson added.

The smugglers and the recovered narcotics have been handed over to law enforcement agencies for probe.