Pakistan Navy successfully test-fires surface to air missiles

KARACHI: Pakistan Navy Air Defence Units have successfully test-fired surface to air missiles on Wednesday.

According to the Spokesperson for Pakistan Navy, all missiles successfully hit their targets. Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi witnessed the test-firing of the missiles.

He expressed full satisfaction over the operational preparedness of the Pakistan Navy.

The Naval Chief said Pakistan Navy is fully capable of befittingly responding to any aggression.

The spokesperson said successful test of the missiles demonstrates operational capabilities and war preparedness of Pakistan Navy.

Earlier in the month of April, Pak Navy had successfully test fired missile in the North Arabian Sea.

According to Pak Navy spokesperson, the indigenously developed Cruise Missile has Anti-Ship and Land Attack capability. Vice Admiral Kaleem Shaukat, Vice Chief of the Naval Staff witnessed the live firing onboard Pakistan Navy Ship.

