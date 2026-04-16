Pakistan Navy successfully tests indigenously developed anti-ship missile

Pakistan Navy has successfully conducted a Live Weapon Firing of an indigenously developed Ship-Launched Anti-Ship Missile, accurately engaging its target with high speed at extended range.

Naval Chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf, along with leading scientists and engineers, witnessed the missile firing.

The missile integrates a cutting-edge guidance system and advanced maneuverability, enabling it to evade threats, adapt to dynamic conditions, and deliver with precision and lethality.

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The successful launch of this indigenously developed missile underscores the fusion of technological excellence and operational expertise.

This missile firing is a manifestation of Pakistan Navy’s commitment to maintaining credible sea-based deterrence in the conventional domain and ensuring maritime security and stability in the region.

President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Defence Forces Syed Asim Munir, and Services Chiefs have commended the participating units and scientists on achieving this milestone.

Earlier, Pakistan Army successfully conducted a training launch of a newly inducted indigenously developed Fatah-4 Ground-Launched Cruise Missile, with a strike range of 750 kilometers, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) announced.

According to the military’s media wing, the Fatah-4 is equipped with advanced avionics and state-of-the-art navigational systems, and capable of evading the enemy’s missile defence system through its terrain-hugging features and engaging targets with high precision.

As part of Army Rocket Force Command, Fatah-4 will further enhance the reach, lethality and survivability of Pakistan Army’s conventional missile systems, the ISPR said. “Today’s launch was witnessed by Chief of General Staff, Senior officers from Pakistan Armed Forces, dedicated scientists and engineers”.