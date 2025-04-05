Pakistan Navy undertakes counter-piracy patrols off Somalia’s coast

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) ASLAT undertook counter-piracy patrols in the Arabian Sea, off the east coast of Somalia, in support of Combined Task Force 151 (CTF-151), which is currently being led by Pakistan Navy.

Pakistan Navy-led CTF-151 is taking proactive measures to enhance its presence in the region, remaining vigilant of the piracy threat in the Gulf of Aden, the vicinity of Socotra Gap, and off the east coast of Somalia, said a news release issued by Directorate General Public Relations (Pak Navy) here Saturday.

These efforts aim to deter piracy, armed robbery and other illicit activities to ensure the safety of vital Sea Lines of Communication (SLOCs).

The deployment of PNS ASLAT reflects Pakistan Navy’s firm resolve to combat piracy and armed robbery, while also protecting global maritime commons and ensuring the free flow of maritime trade in the region.

Meanwhile, the UN Security Council Tuesday renewed its sanctions against al-Shabaab terror group in Somalia until 13 December 2025, with Pakistan voicing concern over the presence of Da’esh’s affiliate terrorist elements in the African country.

The 15-member Council took that action by unanimously adopting a resolution, submitted by Britain, authorizing member states to intercept vessels transporting banned items to and from Somalia, including illegal arms imports and charcoal exports.

“Al-Shabaab’s ability to radicalize, recruit, raise funds via extortion and piracy and procure weapons must be disrupted,” Ambassador Usman Iqbal Jadoon, deputy permanent representative of Pakistan to the UN, told the Security Council, while explaining his vote in favour of the resolution.

He said that continued humanitarian assistance and support for economic development of Somalia was vital to addressing the root causes of terrorism.

“Fighting the scourge of terrorism would require a united regional and global effort,” he emphasized.

Despite the recent successes against Al-Shabaab achieved by the Somalian forces, with the support of the African Union-United Nations (AU-UN) Missions, he stressed, “We cannot afford to let our guard down.”

The Pakistani envoy said that fighting the scourge of terrorism would require a united regional and global effort. Pakistan, he said, stands ready to share its counter-terrorism experience and expertise with the African partners.