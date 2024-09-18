Pakistan Navy Warship PNS Shamsheer joins operation “TALON GRIP”

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) Shamsheer is currently deployed on a regional maritime security patrol in the Gulf of Oman, according to ISPR.

The PNS Shamsheer is participating in Operation TALON GRIP One with partners and friendly nations while deployed on Regional Maritime Security Patrol.

During the deployment, PNS Shamsheer also undertook a passage exercise with the Royal Navy Ship HMS Lancaster. The exercise was aimed at improving synergy and mutual understanding between the two Navies while demonstrating interoperability to undertake combined operations in the region.

Pakistan Navy is maintaining its presence in the Indian Ocean to keep the national and international sea lines of communications under surveillance. Pakistan Navy actively collaborates with regional and international partners deployed in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), fostering a collective effort for counter-piracy and anti-narcotics operations in support of Combined Maritime Forces (CMF).