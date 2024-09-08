Pakistan Navy Warships Shamsheer, Haibat join UAE naval exercise

Pakistan Navy Warships Shamsheer and Haibat visited the United Arab Emirates and Participated in the naval exercise.

Upon arrival at Abu Dhabi, the Pakistan Navy ships were welcomed by senior officers of the UAE Navy and officials from the Pakistani Embassy.

The mission commander, along with the commanding officers of PNS Shamsheer and PNS Haibat, held important meetings with UAE’s senior military leadership.

Professional matters of mutual interest and bilateral naval cooperation were discussed during the meetings.

On September 6, the Pakistan Navy formally inducted two warships PNS Babur and PNS Hunain into its fleet of on the occasion of Defence Day.

A ceremony for the induction of MILGEM Class Corvette PNS Babur and offshore patrol vessel PNS Hunain was held at PN Dockyard Karachi. President of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

PNS Babur is a multipurpose Ship built and commissioned at Istanbul Naval Shipyard on 23 September 2023. PNS Hunain, an offshore patrol vessel was built and commissioned at DAMEN Shipyard, Romania on 25 July 2024, according to the Director General Public Relations of the Navy.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Chief Guest President Asif Ali Zardari dilated upon the precarious geo-strategic environment in the Indian Ocean and the need to have a potent Naval force to counter growing traditional and non-traditional challenges.