Pakistan Navy inducts PNS Babur, PNS Hunain in its fleet

KARACHI: The Pakistan Navy has formally inducted two warships PNS Babur and PNS Hunain into its fleet of on the occasion of Defence Day, the military’s media wing said Friday.

A ceremony for the induction of MILGEM Class Corvette PNS Babur and offshore patrol vessel PNS Hunain was held at PN Dockyard Karachi. President of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

PNS Babur is a multipurpose Ship built and commissioned at Istanbul Naval Shipyard on 23 September 2023. PNS Hunain, an offshore patrol vessel was built and commissioned at DAMEN Shipyard, Romania on 25 July 2024, according to the Director General Public Relations of the Navy.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Chief Guest President Asif Ali Zardari dilated upon the precarious geo-strategic environment in the Indian Ocean and the need to have a potent Naval force to counter growing traditional and non-traditional challenges. He remarked that the induction of state-of-the-art ships on the Defence Day of Pakistan was a milestone achievement.

President Asif Ali Zardari reiterated that the induction of these ships into the PN Fleet will consolidate and enable the Fleet to meet its ever-growing operational responsibilities. The Chief Guest also mentioned that Pakistan Navy Ships Babur and Hunain equipped with state-of-the-art weapons, sensors and robust machinery, will In-Sha-Allah serve the Pakistan Navy for years to come.

President Asif Ali Zardari formally handed over the ships’ scrolls to the Commander of Pakistan Fleet which marked the induction of PN Ships Babur and Hunain into the Pakistan Navy Fleet.

In his welcome address, the Chief of the Naval Staff termed the induction of these ships in the Pakistan Navy Fleet as a “major milestone in capacity building of Pakistan Navy Fleet.” He acknowledged the government’s full support for providing the best possible resources for this purpose.

The Chief of the Naval Staff also acknowledged the professional competence of M/s ASFAT, Istanbul Shipyard, DAMEN Shipyard Galati Romania and the entire project team for delivering potent ships which showcased the deep-rooted friendship and cooperation between friendly countries.

The ceremony was also attended by Bilal Burdali, Deputy Minister of National Defence Turkiye, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Chief of the Naval Staff, senior representatives of construction yards, political leadership and high-ranking officials of the Armed Forces.