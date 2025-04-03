Dr Asim provides update on President Zardari’s health

KARACHI: President Asif Ali Zardari, who is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Karachi, is showing signs of improvement, his physician, Dr. Asim Hussain, said.

President Zardari’s blood test reports also indicated a positive trend, Dr. Asim Hussain added.

“A team of infectious disease experts visits the president thrice daily to monitor his condition,” he added.

Dr. Asim Hussain also praised the decision to transfer President Zardari from Nawabshah to Karachi for treatment, calling it a wise move.

The doctor expressed hope that President Zardari would be discharged from the hospital within a few days.

“Due to coronavirus concerns, restrictions have been placed on visitor access,” Dr. Hussain added.

He said that the president’s family is being kept informed about his health status on a regular basis, Dr. Hussain assured.

President Zardari who is also the PPP co-chairman was moved to the hospital in Karachi from Nawabshah after experiencing health issues on March 31.

Read more: President Zardari tests positive for Covid-19

He was shifted to the hospital in the city after suffering from fever owing to an infection.

Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Memon refuted the reports relating to President Zardari’s health and said that his health was improving.

In a post on X, Sindh’s senior minister denied speculations about his shifting to Dubai, stating that these reports were inaccurate.

Asif Ali Zardari, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman, took oath as the 14th President of Pakistan on March 10.