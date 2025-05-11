Pak Navy maintained high alert after India’s false flag operation: Vice Admiral

Vice Admiral Rab Nawaz confirmed that the Pakistan Navy was fully prepared and on high alert after India carried out a false flag operation, ARY News reported.

Speaking during a joint press briefing with DG ISPR Lieutenant General Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry and Air Vice Marshal Aurangzeb from the Pakistan Air Force (PAF), Vice Admiral Rab Nawaz said the Navy took immediate steps to stay ready for any action.

He explained that the Navy kept a close watch on Indian naval activity, especially near the Indian ship Ratna Gri, which came close to Pakistan’s maritime border on May 6 and 7.

Although the Indian ship was 400 nautical miles away from Pakistan’s waters, the Navy still tracked it carefully. He said that Pakistan Navy ensured the safe movement of commercial ships through Pakistani waters with proper planning and action.

Vice Admiral Rab Nawaz made it clear that any Indian aggression would have received a quick and strong response. He added that the Navy’s strong readiness made India avoid further action.

India also backed down when civilian areas were targeted, showing that the Navy remained alert and serious.

He said the Navy also kept an eye on Indian submarines and aircraft, making sure that Pakistan’s coastal areas were fully secure.

Pakistan’s naval forces were also aware of possible missile threats to Karachi and had taken all necessary steps to defend against them.

Vice Admiral Rab Nawaz said that during this time of tension, the Navy played an important role in guarding Pakistan’s sea borders and protecting the country’s security.

In the same briefing, DG ISPR Lieutenant General Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry firmly clarified that Pakistan never requested a ceasefire during the recent military tensions with India. He made this statement while sharing detailed insights into the successful execution of Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos.