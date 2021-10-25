Pakistan is nearing to eradicate the Polio virus, says Faisal Sultan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan has said that Pakistan is nearing to eradicate the Polio.

He was talking with a delegation of Pakistan Polio Eradication Program which called on him and briefed him about details of the polio surveillance review.

“We should not lose this golden opportunity,” the prime minister’s aide said.

Pakistan is engaged in efforts to eradicate the polio virus since 1994, he said. “The country has extremely improved its polio surveillance and controlled the virus with a best strategy,” Faisal Sultan said.

“Despite coronavirus pandemic Pakistan’s anti-polio program has launched best vaccination drives,” he said.

He thanked the team for the best surveillance review adding that all resources are being utilized for a Polio Free Pakistan.

In an earlier statement on social media Faisal Sultan said that only one case of the virus detected in Pakistan in 2021.

