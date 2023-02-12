Pakistan needs better ties with Afghanistan: Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan said Pakistan always desired healthy relations with neighboring Afghanistan, ARY News reported on Sunday.

In an interview with Voice of America English, Imran spoke on the Pakistean’s ties with Afghanistan and added in the PTI govt tenure, he tried to build ‘good’ relations with the Afghan government.

The PTI chief stressed that Pakistan had to somehow get Kabul to “work with us again” and jointly deal with the issue of terrorism.

“Our interest is that having a good relationship with the government in Kabul means that we have a 2,500-kilometer border with them. This means that if there are problems of terrorism, then they will help us.”

Criticising Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the PTI chairman said, the FM has visited the whole world but didn’t bother to visit Afghanistan.

Talking about his relationship with former army chief retired General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the ex-premier said that his government and the military were on the “same page”.

“We worked together, and you know, Pakistan was considered one of the success stories of Covid-19.”

Our problem was that Gen Bajwa didn’t consider corruption as a big problem.

On relations with the US, he said it is proven that the ‘conspiracy’ to topple my government was hatched in Pakistan and was sent to US. Imran Khan said that US is a superpower and Pakistan should have friendly relations with it.

