PM Launches New Energy Vehicle Policy 2025-30

Islamabad, August 26, 2025 — Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif unveiled Pakistan’s New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Policy 2025-30 on Tuesday, heralding it as a transformative step toward clean transport, climate resilience, industrial innovation, and youth empowerment. The landmark policy aims to reduce emissions, promote sustainable technology, and position Pakistan as a leader in electric mobility.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, the Prime Minister described the policy as a national commitment to combating climate change while fostering economic and social progress. “Pakistan is among the most climate-vulnerable nations, despite minimal contributions to global emissions,” he said, referencing the devastating 2022 floods and the loss of over 700 lives to extreme weather in 2025. He called for international technical and financial support to bolster Pakistan’s efforts.

The NEV Policy, crafted under the leadership of Minister for Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan and Federal Minister Rana Tanvir Hussain, was lauded as a “comprehensive and forward-looking framework.” The Prime Minister acknowledged the contributions of federal and provincial institutions, as well as technical support from the British government and the UK High Commissioner.

Empowering Youth and Promoting Sustainability

As part of the launch, Prime Minister Shehbaz distributed e-scooters to top-performing students from across Pakistan, including Balochistan, Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Islamabad Capital Territory. The merit-based initiative, which included a 10% additional quota for Balochistan students, recognized academic excellence in disciplines like General Science and Medical at the intermediate level.

The Prime Minister also announced plans to distribute 100,000 laptops to high-achieving students and proposed increasing the program’s budget from Rs9 billion to Rs90 billion in the next fiscal year. “This policy is about empowering our youth, reducing our carbon footprint, and opening doors to innovation and opportunity,” he emphasized.

A Blueprint for a Clean Transport Revolution

Minister Haroon Akhtar Khan described the NEV Policy as a “blueprint for Pakistan’s clean transport revolution.” He highlighted its role in reducing the country’s reliance on costly fuel imports, which drain billions annually, and addressing urban air pollution, which incurs over Rs105 billion in healthcare and productivity losses.

The policy prioritizes electric mobility, with a focus on battery production, charging infrastructure, and advanced parts manufacturing. Akhtar noted that Pakistan’s surplus electricity capacity of 125 terawatt hours can be harnessed to make electric vehicles, particularly e-bikes, a cost-effective alternative, costing one-third per kilometer compared to petrol-powered vehicles. Incentives such as financing support, toll exemptions, and free registration aim to make electric transport accessible to households, delivery riders, and businesses.

A Vision of Continuity and Inclusion

Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanvir Hussain, who initiated the policy during his tenure as Minister for Industries, praised its realization under Prime Minister Shehbaz’s leadership. “This is a powerful example of governance continuity, where national interests endure beyond changes in government,” he said. He commended the integration of the policy launch with youth-focused initiatives like e-bike distribution, calling it a step toward inclusion and innovation.

The NEV Policy 2025-30 positions Pakistan at the forefront of sustainable development, blending environmental responsibility with economic and social progress. With its focus on clean energy, industrial transformation, and youth empowerment, the policy sets a bold vision for a greener, more inclusive future.