ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Ministry of National Health Services has rejected reports suggesting a surge in HIV/AIDS cases in Islamabad, stating that claims of a sharp increase are inaccurate and without basis.

In an official statement issued on Monday, the ministry said there is no evidence to indicate an epidemic situation in Islamabad, adding that the number of HIV cases reported each month remains within the normal range.

Officials asserted that fluctuations in case numbers are routine and should not be interpreted as a cause for concern. They added that growing public awareness of HIV/AIDS has led to more individuals coming forward for screening.

The ministry explained that increased testing can result in a higher number of detected cases, which does not necessarily reflect a wider spread of the disease or an outbreak.

Data compiled from the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, Polyclinic Hospital Islamabad, and various AIDS centres shows a total of 618 registered patients, of whom 210 are residents of Islamabad. Authorities clarified that it would be incorrect to attribute all reported cases to the capital alone.

The statement also noted that a significant proportion of confirmed cases is typically found among high-risk groups, including drug users and individuals engaged in unsafe practices.

The further said concluded by reiterating that a rise in registered cases should not be viewed as evidence of an increase in transmission.