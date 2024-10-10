Non-functional airports cause loss of millions to Pakistan

According to sources, the inactivity of eight airports across Pakistan including, Bannu, Dalbadin, Parachinar, Khuzdar, Rawlakot, Saidu Sharif, Sehwan Sharif and Sibi, has led to significant financial losses for the Pakistan Airport Authority, with the cost running into millions of rupees.

Despite the suspension of flight operations, staff remains deployed at these airports, and monthly salary payments along with other operational expenses continue to burden the organization, sources revealed.

Pakistan has opened three of its major airports open for outsourcing recently.

Earlier this week it emerged that Turkish company’s bid has been technically approved for outsourcing of Islamabad International airport.

As per details, bids for the airport’s outsourcing were submitted, but representatives of two companies were disqualified from the process due to late submission.

The Turkish company placed the highest bid for the project. The tender process was overseen by a committee chaired by the Secretary of Aviation.

A thorough evaluation of the Turkish company’s documents is currently underway, the sources said.

They further said, the Turkish company’s proposal will be presented to the Pakistan Airports Authority’s Board of Directors after evaluation.