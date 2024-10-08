Islamabad airport outsourcing: Turkish company’s bid technically ‘approved’

ISLAMABAD: In a key development regarding the outsourcing of Islamabad International Airport, a Turkish company’s documents and bid have been technically approved, ARY News reported on Tuesday, quoting well-placed sources.

As per details, bids for the airport’s outsourcing were submitted, but representatives of two companies were disqualified from the process due to late submission.

The Turkish company placed the highest bid for the project. The tender process was overseen by a committee chaired by the Secretary of Aviation.

A thorough evaluation of the Turkish company’s documents is currently underway, the sources said.

They further said, the Turkish company’s proposal will be presented to the Pakistan Airports Authority’s Board of Directors after evaluation.

“If the board approves, the company will be awarded the outsourcing contract. The final tender decision will also require approval from the federal cabinet,” the sources were quoted as saying regarding the development.

Secretary of Aviation, Ahsan Mangi, is set to brief the Prime Minister on the outsourcing progress today.

In September, the Ministry of Aviation initiated steps towards the potential outsourcing of Pakistan’s three major airports including, Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad.

Sources close to the development revealed that the ministry requested updated data regarding passenger traffic and flight operations over the past two years at these airports.

In addition to passenger and flight statistics, the Ministry of Aviation also sought detailed information on the revenue and contracts associated with the operations of the three airports.