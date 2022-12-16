Pakistan not ‘pursuing or receiving’ discounted Russian oil: Bilawal Bhutto

NEW YORK: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Thursday that Pakistan is “not pursuing or receiving” Russian oil at a discounted price, ARY News reported.

In an interview with PBS Newshour, Bilawal Bhutto said that Pakistan “is not pursuing or receiving” any discounted energy from Russia, but exploring various options.

“Pakistan’s infrastructure is not made for Russian oil, though the country could engage with the country on cheap energy in the future,” he added.

FM Bilawal, however, admitted that Pakistan was facing energy insecurity. “We are exploring various avenues to expand our areas where we can get our energy from,” he said.

Last week, State Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik announced that Russia had decided to provide crude oil, petrol, and diesel to Pakistan at discounted rates.

Musadik Malik had further said that the incumbent government was discussing the purchase of oil and gas with Russia and hopefully, all details of the deals will be made public by January 20.

The minister had revealed that they also held talks with the gas companies in Moscow for LNG export to Pakistan. Govt reduces petrol prices Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Thursday announced the reduction in petrol price by Rs10 per litre. Addressing a press conference, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said that the price of petrol has been slashed by Rs10 per litre, and prices of kerosene and high-speed diesel have been reduced by Rs7 per litre. After the reduction in petroleum prices, the new prices will be of petrol Rs214.80 per ltr, the high-speed diesel RS. 227.80 per ltr, the light diesel is Rs 169 per ltr and kerosene oil is reduced to Rs. 171.83 per ltr.

