ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday said it was not surprised by reports of India’s deployment of nuclear warheads with operational forces, warning that such developments carry implications beyond South Asia and could have serious consequences for international peace and security.

Speaking at his weekly media briefing, Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said Pakistan’s longstanding concerns regarding India’s strategic capabilities had been reinforced by recent findings of the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).

According to SIPRI, India may have begun deploying a limited number of nuclear warheads with operational forces for the first time. The report estimates that India has deployed around 12 nuclear warheads, primarily linked to its growing fleet of nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines (SSBNs) and expanding sea-based deterrent capabilities.

“Pakistan is not surprised by these developments. These findings broadly corroborate concerns that Pakistan has consistently raised regarding India’s continued vertical proliferation,” Andrabi said.

He added that open-source assessments may not fully reflect the actual size of India’s nuclear arsenal, which could be larger than current estimates.

The spokesperson said Pakistan was also closely monitoring developments in India’s strategic capabilities, including the canisterisation of missile systems, the expansion of sea-based nuclear platforms, and the pursuit of increasingly long-range intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) systems that go far beyond India’s periphery neighbourhood or its legitimate defence needs.

“These developments carry implications that extend beyond South Asia and could have grave consequences for international peace and security,” he said.

Andrabi emphasized that Pakistan was not interested in an arms race and did not seek to match warheads or military hardware numerically.

“However, we remain mindful of the evolving security environment. We will continue to take measures essential for preserving strategic stability and deterring any possible Indian aggression,” he added.

Pakistan Calls for Diplomacy in the Middle East

The spokesperson said Pakistan remained deeply concerned over the recent escalation in the Middle East and the growing tensions in the Gulf region.

He urged all parties to adhere to ceasefire understandings, avoid further escalation, and create space for dialogue and diplomacy.

“We remain engaged and continue to work with optimism. Such optimism is essential for any mediator or facilitator,” Andrabi said.

He noted that Pakistan was maintaining diplomatic engagement with key regional and international partners, including through recent high-level visits and telephone contacts.

AJK situation

Rejecting India’s statements on AJK, the spokesperson dismissed the remarks in their entirety and highlighted the contrast between the situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

He said IIOJK was an illegally annexed, internationally recognised disputed territory whose people have suffered systemic abuses under draconian laws and have been denied their rights, including the right to self-determination, Contrarily, in AJK the government was addressing issues arising within the democratic and constitutional framework.

Warning on Indus Waters Treaty

Responding to the Indian Water Resources Minister’s statement, he warned that any attempt to block water to Pakistan would be a deeply irresponsible act contrary to international obligations and the Indus Waters Treaty.

Reiterating Pakistan’s stance, he said any such act would be treated with utmost seriousness and would amount to an act of war.

“Pakistan will take all necessary measures to safeguard its economy and its vital national interests and the lives of its 250 million people. We call upon India to take responsibility, honour its international commitments and refrain from statements and actions that would further escalate tensions in the region.”

Pakistani Crew Held by Somali Pirates

The Foreign Office also said Pakistan was actively working with Somali authorities and the ship owner to secure the release of Pakistani nationals held by Somali pirates aboard a cargo vessel for nearly 50 days.

Andrabi said Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar had recently discussed the matter with Somalia’s foreign minister and urged measures to improve the conditions of the detained crew members.

He described the situation as operationally challenging due to the complex tribal dynamics in Somalia’s semi-autonomous Puntland region.