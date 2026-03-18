Pakistan has not yet approached Russia for oil purchase: Russian envoy

ISLAMABAD: Russian Ambassador to Pakistan Albert Khorev on Wednesday said that Pakistan could seek Russian energy supplies to meet its growing needs.

In a press briefing at the Russian Embassy in Islamabad Ambassador Albert Khorev on energy cooperation noted that Pakistan has not yet formally approached Russia for the purchase of Russian oil.

He indicated openness to future discussions, stating there is a possibility that Pakistan could seek Russian energy supplies to meet its growing needs, especially given Russia’s export capacity and competitive pricing.

Addressing a range of regional and international issues amid escalating tensions in the Middle East and ongoing global conflicts Ambassador Khorev said that the United States and Israel actively attempting to sow disorder and division among Muslim countries through provocative actions and policies.

The ambassador stated that Russia seeks an immediate end to the escalating tensions. He urged all involved nations to prioritize diplomatic channels and dialogue to resolve disputes peacefully, warning that continued confrontation could lead to broader instability with severe consequences for global security.