‘Pakistan nuclear, missile programme totally secure, foolproof’

ISLAMABAD: The government on Thursday made it categorically clear that Pakistan’s nuclear and missile programme was “totally secure, foolproof and under no stress or pressure, whatsoever,” ARY News reported.

“Pakistan’s nuclear and missile programme is a national asset, which is jealously guarded by the State. Complete programme is totally secure, foolproof and under no stress or pressure, whatsoever,” said a statement issued by Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

The statement noted that press releases, queries and various assertions regarding Pakistan’s nuclear and missile programme were being circulated on social and print media.

It said that even a “traditional routine visit” of International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi was portrayed in a “negative spotlight”.

The government said that the programme continued to fully serve the purpose for which this capability was developed.

It is pertinent to mention here that International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General (DG) Rafael Mariano Grossi visited Pakistan in February to discuss matters related to the Pakistan-IAEA collaboration. This was Grossi’s maiden visit to Pakistan after assuming office in 2019.

During his stay, IAEA chief Grossi called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, wherein cooperation between the agency and Pakistan in several areas — health, agriculture, industry, nuclear medicine and power generation — was discussed.

Addressing a seminar, Rafael Mariano Grossi lauded Pakistan’s nuclear power plants safety, terming the safety measures at plants as world-class.

The IAEA chief said Pakistan’s capacity in establishing new nuclear power plants indicates a promising future for nuclear energy and achieving Sustainable Development Goals.

Rafael Mariano Grossi acknowledges Pakistan’s technical and engineering capacity for new nuclear power plants including Small Modular Reactors. Lauding Pakistan’s nuclear safety, Rafael Mariano Grossi termed safety measures at nuclear plants as “world class”.

