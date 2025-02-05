Pakistan observes Kashmir Solidarity Day with nationwide rallies

Kashmir Solidarity Day is being observed today (Wednesday) to express the whole-hearted support of Pakistani nation to the just struggle of Kashmiri people for their inalienable right to self-determination under the UN resolutions.

In connection with the day, public holiday is announced and solidarity walks will be organized across the country and Azad Kashmir. In Islamabad, a rally will be held on the Constitution Avenue.

Sirens will be blown and one minute silence will be observed at ten am to pay homage to the martyrs of Kashmir.

Posters and billboards have been displayed around important avenues, airports, and railway stations to highlight the plight of Kashmiri people and expose Indian atrocities.

In Muzaffarabad, the Special Session of AJK Legislative Assembly will be held today to express solidarity with the oppressed people of the Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir.

Human Chains will also be formed at Mangla, Kohala, Bararkot, Azad Pattan, and Holar linking Pakistan and Azad Kashmir.

In Mirpur, a function in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day will also be held at Mangla Bridge. Similar functions will be held in Kotli and Bhimber districts.

PM Shehbaz Sharif

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that in the interest of durable peace in South Asia, the international community should urge India to allow the Kashmiri people to freely determine their own future as a lasting peace could not be achieved by suppressing the genuine aspirations of the local people.

The recent developments in the Middle East amply showed that the long-standing disputes should not be allowed to fester, the prime minister said in a message on Kashmir Solidarity Day being observed on February 5.

He said the Government and people of Pakistan annually observed the ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’ to renew their steadfast support to the Kashmiri people’s just and legitimate struggle for realization of their right to self-determination.

“The right to self-determination is a fundamental principle of international law. Every year, the UN General Assembly adopts a resolution that stresses the legal right of people to decide their own destiny,” PM Office Media Wing, in a press release, quoted the prime minister as saying.

President Asif Ali Zardari

In his message on Kashmir Solidarity Day today (Wednesday), President Asif Ali Zardari said this day reminds the international community of its responsibility towards the oppressed Kashmiri people.

He said the United Nations should honor the promises made to the Kashmiris 78 years ago and support their struggle for their right to self-determination.