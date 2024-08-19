Pakistan observes martyrdom anniversary of pilot officer Rashid Minhas

KARACHI: Today marks the 53rd death anniversary of national hero, Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed, awarded with the highest military gallantry award of Pakistan – Nishan-i-Haider.

The Army, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), and Service Chiefs paid homage to Rashid Minhas, a national hero who exemplified unparalleled bravery and sacrifice.

In 1971, during the conflict with India, Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas displayed extraordinary courage in defending Pakistan’s airspace.

Despite being only 20 years old, he made the ultimate sacrifice to prevent a hijacking, earning him the Nishan-e-Haider, Pakistan’s highest military honor.

ISPR highlighted that Rashid Minhas’s sacrifice remains a shining example of the dedication and selflessness of Pakistan’s armed forces.

His actions continue to inspire future generations, reminding them of the values of courage, loyalty, and patriotism. The nation honors his memory, recognizing his contribution to the defense and sovereignty of Pakistan.

This brave son of Pakistan was born on 17 February 1951 in Karachi. He belonged to famous Minhas clan of Rajputs.

His childhood fascination with aircrafts and aviation led him to what he truly was destined for. Minhas embraced his true passion after school and earned a degree in military history and aviation history from the University of Karachi.

He was commissioned as a pilot in the Pakistan Air Force in 1971.

Minhas was taxiing toward the runway when a Bengali instructor pilot, Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman, signaled him to stop and then climbed into the instructor’s seat. The jet took off and turned toward India.

Minhas radioed PAF Base Masroor with the message that he was being hijacked. The air controller requested that he resend his message, and he confirmed the hijacking. Later investigation showed that Rahman intended to defect to India to join his compatriots in the Bangladesh Liberation War, along with the jet trainer.

However, Minhas did the only thing within his control and forced that plane to crash just 32 miles from the Indian border, deliberately sacrificing his life for the honour of Pakistan.

Minhas spent his early childhood in Lahore. Later, the family shifted to Rawalpindi

Awarded with Pakistan’s top military honor Nishan-E- Haider, Minhas became the youngest man in history and the only member of the Pakistan Air Force to be honored with this award for his valiant feat.

Titled a national hero the Pakistan Air Force base at Kamra was renamed PAF Base, Minhas, often called Minhas-Kamra.