ISLAMABAD: Pakistan recorded a notable increase in domestic oil and gas production during the last week of April 2026, signaling positive momentum for the country’s energy sector amid ongoing supply challenges, ARY News reported.

According to the latest data, Pakistan’s gas production rose by 4.5 percent on a weekly basis, reaching 3,079 million cubic feet per day (MMCFD). The increase was largely driven by higher output from key fields, including Uch, Qadirpur, and Shiva, strengthening overall gas supply across Pakistan.

In the oil sector, Pakistan also witnessed a 2.7 percent increase in production, with total output climbing to 72,167 barrels per day. Growth was supported by improved performance at KPD and several other producing fields, reflecting a gradual recovery in the country’s upstream energy operations.

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Among individual assets, the Bargzai field recorded a significant 15.3 percent increase in oil production, while the Sharif field also posted strong gains. The Kunnar Pasakhi Deep field stood out with an impressive rise of over 29% in oil output.

Company-wise performance remained encouraging. Oil production by Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) increased by 3.6 percent, while Mari Petroleum Company Limited registered a sharp 37.5 percent surge in oil output. Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) also reported a 1.5 percent increase in oil production.

In the gas segment, OGDCL’s output grew by 6.8 percent, while Mari Petroleum recorded a 4.2 percent rise, further supporting Pakistan’s overall energy supply outlook.