Current government is pushing Pakistan toward civil war: Achakzai

ISLAMABAD: Chairman of Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PMAP) Mahmood Khan Achakzai, has warned that the current government is driving Pakistan toward civil war, ARY New reported.

While addressing the media, Mahmood Khan Achakzai expressed concern over worsening political situation in Pakistan, stating that the public is well aware of the country’s dire circumstances.

According to Achakzai, the existing rulers, whom he described as unconstitutional and undemocratic, are indifferent to the suffering of the people. He also pointed out the restrictions on free speech in the national assembly, further complicating the political dialogue in Pakistan.

Achakzai stated that for the past three years, has been advocating for a roundtable conference to address the crises in Pakistan. He suggested organizing a three-day conference to invite key institutions and media representatives for discussions on potential solutions. Achakzai believes this approach could help resolve the ongoing issues and lead to meaningful change.

Furthermore, he highlighted the strategic importance of the region, stating that it is rich in natural resources, which is why external forces will never allow peace. He called on China to take the lead in organizing a regional conference, involving all the countries in the area, to find ways to build peace and cooperation.

Achakzai also emphasized the need for peace and development in Afghanistan, urging regional collaboration. He added that all provinces of Pakistan; Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Punjab should be included in the decision-making process, as they are all integral parts of the country.

He urged the government to avoid destructive paths and engage with the people to find solutions, stressing that the future of Pakistan should be shaped by inclusive decision-making that includes the voices of the people.