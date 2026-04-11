Pakistan Opens New Iran Corridor for Beef Exports

KARACHI: The transit corridor between Pakistan and Iran has officially commenced as the first export shipment departed for Tashkent, ARY News reported.

An inauguration ceremony was held at the TIR terminal in Karachi, marking the formal start of a new land-based trade route under the TIR (Transports Internationaux Routiers) system. This corridor provides an efficient alternative route for regional trade.

Pakistan Customs stated that the corridor will boost trade activities and significantly reduce transportation times, marking a vital milestone in the promotion of regional business coordination.

The first shipment, consisting of frozen meat, is being transported to Tashkent in refrigerated trucks.

The convoy will enter Iran via the Gabd-Reemdan border before traveling through to Central Asia.

Customs officials noted that procedures have been streamlined at new border crossing points to ensure efficiency. Additionally, TIR transit operations have been activated at Taftan, Reemdan, Sost, and Gwadar.

The ceremony was attended by the Director General (DG) of Customs, Tariq Rangoonwala, along with other senior officials.

Officials described the development as a significant step forward for Pakistan’s transit trade framework, highlighting the potential of the Gabd–Rimdan corridor to strengthen Gwadar’s strategic connectivity and expand access to emerging export markets in Central Asia.

The initiative reflects growing coordination between Customs authorities, TIR operators, and logistics companies, as Pakistan moves to enhance transshipment activity through Karachi and Gwadar ports. Increased international container traffic has already been observed at Karachi Port in recent weeks, they added.

The new corridor is expected to provide faster and more efficient transit options for exporters while positioning Pakistan as a key logistics hub connecting South Asia, the Middle East, and Central Asia