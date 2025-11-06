Pakistan opt to bat against South Africa

Pakistan have won the toss and opted to bat first in the second One Day International (ODI) of the three-match series against South Africa at Iqbal Stadium here on Thursday.

The home team achieved a thrilling two-wicket victory, taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.

Prior to this ODI series, the two teams faced off in a three-match T20I series, which the Green Shirts won 2-1.

After losing the opening match, Pakistan rebounded strongly, winning the next two games to clinch the series.

Before that, in the two-match Test series, the teams finished with a draw at 1-1, with the Proteas making an impressive comeback to win the second match.

Pakistan and South Africa have faced each other 88 times in One Day Internationals. The Proteas have won 52 matches, while Pakistan has secured 35 victories. Notably, one match ended without a result.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed.

South Africa: Matthew Breetzke (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Tony de Zorzi, Donovan Ferreira, Lhuan-dre Pretorius (wk), Sinethemba Qeshile, Corbin Bosch, George Linde, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Lizaad Williams