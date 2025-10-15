Pakistan opt to bowl against England in Women’s CWC

Pakistan have won the toss and opted to bowl first against England in the 16th match of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025.

The match is being played at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Wednesday. It is a must-win game for an for the Women in green to say alive in the competition.

Pakistan and England women have faced each other 15 times in ODI history, with England leading the rivalry with 13 wins. Pakistan are yet to register a win, while two matches have ended with no result.

Playing XIs:

Pakistan Women: Muneeba Ali, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Amin, Aliya Riaz, Natalia Pervaiz, Fatima Sana (c), Sidra Nawaz (wk), Rameen Shamim, Diana Baig, Sadia Iqbal and Nashra Sandhu.

England Women:Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones (wk), Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Sophia Dunkley, Emma Lamb, Alice Capsey, Charlotte Dean, Sarah Glenn, Linsey Smith and Em Arlott.