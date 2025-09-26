Federal govt orders closure of five Afghan refugee camps in KP

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to shut down five Afghan refugee camps in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported on Friday.

The Ministry of Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan and SAFRON has issued a formal notification announcing the closure.

According to the directives, the land of the camps will be handed over to the provincial government and respective deputy commissioners.

Among the closed camps, three were located in Haripur district, while one each was in Chitral and Upper Dir.

The Pinyan camp in Haripur, which has been in place for over 40 years and once housed more than 100,000 Afghan refugees, is also among those shut down.

According to UNHCR, the majority of Afghan refugees in Pakistan are currently residing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

On September 20, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Advisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information, met with Sardar Ahmad Shakeeb, the Acting Ambassador of Afghanistan to Pakistan, in Islamabad.

The meeting focused on strengthening Afghanistan–Pakistan relations, with particular emphasis on enhancing people-to-people ties, boosting bilateral trade, and exploring opportunities for collaboration to address shared security and economic challenges.

Both sides exchanged views on issues of mutual interest, including the security situation in Pakistan and Afghanistan, with a detailed discussion on the recent incidents of unrest in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.