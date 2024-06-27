Pakistan pacer Mohammad Wasim Jr. announces his nikkah

Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Wasim Jr. on Thursday announced his nikkah, sharing photos with his wife during a visit to Makkah city of Saudi Arabia.

Sharing the news with his fans and followers on Instagram, he posted a couple of pictures. The first photo shows the couple hold hands while the second showed the two inside Makkah’s Grand Mosque.

Fans flooded his comment section by wishing the couple luck and happiness as they start a new chapter in their lives.

Mohammad Wasim Jr., hailing from North Waziristan, played for the Quetta Gladiators in the 2024 Pakistan Super League (PSL).

He took nine wickets in eight matches at an average of 33 and an economy rate of 9.90.

However, he remains absent from the Pakistan squad and was not picked for T20 World Cup 2024 amid the presence of Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah and Mohammad Amir in the team.

It is pertinent to mention that Wasim Jr. recently suffered a back injury during a domestic tournament and is undergoing rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore.