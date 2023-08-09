Pakistan parliament to be dissolved today

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s parliament is due to be dissolved today (Wednesday), three days before the completion of the five-year parliamentary term.

The last session of the joint sitting of the parliament will be held today at 5:30pm. Two point agenda for the joint session has also been issued. The agenda includes conventional recitation of Quran, Naat-e-Rasool and national anthem.

The meeting will also ponder upon the prevalent national issues of Law and Order, Economic policy, Kashmir and foreign policy. Moreover, China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and awareness on climate change in order to reach a consensus is also included in the agenda.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Shareef is also expected to make farewell address to the joint session as he announced that he would submit a summary for the dissolution of the National Assembly to the president on Wednesday (today).

Read more: PM Shehbaz to write to President Alvi tomorrow for NA dissolution

On Tuesday, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif confirmed that he would write to President Dr Arif Alvi Wednesday (August 9) for the dissolution of National Assembly (NA).

“After completing our tenure, I will write and send the advice to President Alvi to dissolve the assembly and then an interim government will take over,” the prime minister said while addressing a ceremony in Islamabad.