Pakistan partially available for BPL 2026: sources

Several Pakistan cricketers are unlikely to be available for the full duration of the upcoming Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) season 12 due to overlapping international commitments, sources revealed on Thursday.

A strong group of Pakistan players has been picked by various franchises for the new BPL season, including Saim Ayub, Khawaja Nafay, Sufiyan Muqeem, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Nawaz, Jahandad Khan, Ihsanullah, Haider Ali, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed and Mohammad Amir.

However, their extended stay in the tournament now appears uncertain.

According to sources, it is “highly unlikely” that centrally contracted players will be cleared for the entire BPL window.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is also weighing the option of restricting No-Objection Certificates (NOCs) for players who are permanent members of Pakistan’s T20I setup.

While all requests will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis, sources emphasized that the board has not yet issued any outright refusals.

The BPL is scheduled to run from December 26, 2025, to January 23, 2026, a period that directly clashes with Pakistan’s international calendar.

During the same window, Pakistan are scheduled to tour Sri Lanka for a three-match T20I series, followed by a home T20I series against Australia later in January.

Franchises participating in the BPL have already been informed of the potential uncertainty regarding the availability of Pakistan players and may consider backup options accordingly.

Sources noted that players such as Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Khan and Abrar Ahmed are now considered regular members of Pakistan’s T20I core, further complicating their chances of featuring throughout the tournament.

Pakistan’s three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka is scheduled for January 7, 9 and 11 in Dambulla and will form a key part of preparations for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, which will be co-hosted by Sri Lanka and India from February 7 to March 8.

Following the Sri Lanka tour, Australia are set to arrive in Pakistan for a three-match T20I series at the end of January.