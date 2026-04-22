MUSCAT: The schedule for the passport collection services for Pakistanis living in Oman has been revised.

The Embassy of Pakistan in Muscat, Oman, has issued a public notice on social media. It announced that new operating hours will take effect from 1 May 2026.

The adjustment aims to streamline consular services for the Pakistani community residing in Oman.

The embassy has specified distinct time slots for weekdays and Fridays to accommodate applicants.

New Passport Collection Schedule

The passport delivery counter will operate under the following timings from May 1:

Sunday to Thursday:

Afternoon Session: 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM

Late Session: 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Friday:

Morning Session: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

The Pakistani embassy has suggested that citizens plan their visits according to these specific windows to ensure a smooth collection process.

This update applies particularly to the collection of processed passports and is part of the mission’s ongoing efforts to manage consular traffic effectively.

Citizens must bring a token and an old passport along with them to receive the new travel document.

Passport Fee in Omani Rial

A standard 36-page passport with 5-year validity now carries a fee of 12 OMR for normal processing and 19 OMR for urgent requests.

For those seeking the 10-year validity option, fees start at 17 OMR for the 36-page category.

The Embassy has also clarified the heavy penalties associated with the loss of travel documents.

Replacing a lost passport for the first time will cost double the standard fee, while a second-time loss will incur a fourfold increase. For instance, an urgent 100-page replacement for a second-time loss is priced at 208 OMR.