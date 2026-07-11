Pakistan passport holders can travel visa-free to 30 destinations as summer travel peaks
- By Muhammad Abuzar Usama -
- Jul 11, 2026
As summer travel demand reaches its peak, Pakistani passport holders continue to have access to 30 destinations through visa-free entry, visa-on-arrival (VOA) or electronic travel authorisation (ETA) schemes, according to the latest Henley Passport Index July 2026 update.
Pakistan’s passport ranking has returned to 100th place globally, after improving earlier this year to 97th in February from 98th in January. The country was ranked 103rd in 2025, reflecting fluctuations linked to changing international visa policies.
Visa-free destinations for Pakistani travellers
The latest ranking shows that Pakistani citizens can access a range of destinations across Asia, Africa, the Caribbean and the Pacific without obtaining a traditional visa before travel.
Visa-friendly destinations include Maldives, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Kenya, Rwanda, Seychelles, Barbados, Dominica, Haiti, Vanuatu and Trinidad and Tobago, among others.
The list includes countries offering visa-free entry, while others provide visa-on-arrival or electronic travel authorisation options, making them attractive choices for summer holidays.
Pakistan passport ranking changes in 2026
Pakistan’s passport mobility has seen several changes over the past year:
2025: Ranked 103rd globally, with access to around 31 destinations
January 2026: Improved to 98th place, with access to 31 destinations
February 2026: Rose to 97th place, with access to 32 destinations
May 2026: Slipped to 100th place, with access to 30 destinations
July 2026: Retained 100th place, with access to 30 destinations
The movement highlights how passport rankings can shift due to changes in visa agreements and global travel rules.
Visa-free destinations for Pakistanis Passport holders
Pakistani passport holders can travel visa-free to:
Barbados, Cook Islands, Dominica, Haiti, Micronesia, Montserrat, Rwanda, St Vincent and the Grenadines, The Gambia, Trinidad and Tobago, and Vanuatu.
Visa on arrival (VOA) destinations
VOA access is available in:
Burundi, Cambodia, Cape Verde Islands, Comoro Islands, Djibouti, Guinea-Bissau, Madagascar, Maldives, Nepal, Niue, Palau Islands, Samoa, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Timor-Leste and Tuvalu.
ETA destinations
Kenya, Seychelles and Sri Lanka require an electronic travel authorisation (ETA) prior to departure.
Full list of visa-friendly destinations for Pakistanis Passport holders
Barbados – Visa-Free
Burundi – VOA
Cambodia – VOA
Cape Verde Islands – VOA
Comoro Islands – VOA
Cook Islands – Visa-Free
Djibouti – VOA
Dominica – Visa-Free
Guinea-Bissau – VOA
Haiti – Visa-Free
Kenya – ETA
Madagascar – VOA
Maldives – VOA
Micronesia – Visa-Free
Montserrat – Visa-Free
Nepal – VOA
Niue – VOA
Palau Islands – VOA
Rwanda – Visa-Free
Samoa – VOA
Senegal – VOA
Seychelles – ETA
Sierra Leone – VOA
Sri Lanka – ETA
St Vincent and the Grenadines – Visa-Free
The Gambia – Visa-Free
Timor-Leste – VOA
Trinidad and Tobago – Visa-Free
Tuvalu – VOA
Vanuatu – Visa-Free
Why passport rankings change
The Henley Passport Index ranks 199 passports across 227 destinations using data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA). Rankings change when countries introduce new visa rules, remove restrictions or update bilateral travel agreements.
For Pakistani travellers planning summer holidays, the latest ranking means several destinations remain accessible without lengthy visa procedures, although travel requirements should be checked before departure as policies can change.