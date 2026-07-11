Pakistan passport holders can travel visa-free to 30 destinations as summer travel peaks

As summer travel demand reaches its peak, Pakistani passport holders continue to have access to 30 destinations through visa-free entry, visa-on-arrival (VOA) or electronic travel authorisation (ETA) schemes, according to the latest Henley Passport Index July 2026 update.

Pakistan’s passport ranking has returned to 100th place globally, after improving earlier this year to 97th in February from 98th in January. The country was ranked 103rd in 2025, reflecting fluctuations linked to changing international visa policies.

Visa-free destinations for Pakistani travellers

The latest ranking shows that Pakistani citizens can access a range of destinations across Asia, Africa, the Caribbean and the Pacific without obtaining a traditional visa before travel.

Visa-friendly destinations include Maldives, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Kenya, Rwanda, Seychelles, Barbados, Dominica, Haiti, Vanuatu and Trinidad and Tobago, among others.

The list includes countries offering visa-free entry, while others provide visa-on-arrival or electronic travel authorisation options, making them attractive choices for summer holidays.

Pakistan passport ranking changes in 2026

Pakistan’s passport mobility has seen several changes over the past year:

2025: Ranked 103rd globally, with access to around 31 destinations

January 2026: Improved to 98th place, with access to 31 destinations

February 2026: Rose to 97th place, with access to 32 destinations

May 2026: Slipped to 100th place, with access to 30 destinations

July 2026: Retained 100th place, with access to 30 destinations

The movement highlights how passport rankings can shift due to changes in visa agreements and global travel rules.

Visa-free destinations for Pakistanis Passport holders

Pakistani passport holders can travel visa-free to:

Barbados, Cook Islands, Dominica, Haiti, Micronesia, Montserrat, Rwanda, St Vincent and the Grenadines, The Gambia, Trinidad and Tobago, and Vanuatu.

Visa on arrival (VOA) destinations

VOA access is available in:

Burundi, Cambodia, Cape Verde Islands, Comoro Islands, Djibouti, Guinea-Bissau, Madagascar, Maldives, Nepal, Niue, Palau Islands, Samoa, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Timor-Leste and Tuvalu.

ETA destinations

Kenya, Seychelles and Sri Lanka require an electronic travel authorisation (ETA) prior to departure.

Full list of visa-friendly destinations for Pakistanis Passport holders

Barbados – Visa-Free

Burundi – VOA

Cambodia – VOA

Cape Verde Islands – VOA

Comoro Islands – VOA

Cook Islands – Visa-Free

Djibouti – VOA

Dominica – Visa-Free

Guinea-Bissau – VOA

Haiti – Visa-Free

Kenya – ETA

Madagascar – VOA

Maldives – VOA

Micronesia – Visa-Free

Montserrat – Visa-Free

Nepal – VOA

Niue – VOA

Palau Islands – VOA

Rwanda – Visa-Free

Samoa – VOA

Senegal – VOA

Seychelles – ETA

Sierra Leone – VOA

Sri Lanka – ETA

St Vincent and the Grenadines – Visa-Free

The Gambia – Visa-Free

Timor-Leste – VOA

Trinidad and Tobago – Visa-Free

Tuvalu – VOA

Vanuatu – Visa-Free

Why passport rankings change

The Henley Passport Index ranks 199 passports across 227 destinations using data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA). Rankings change when countries introduce new visa rules, remove restrictions or update bilateral travel agreements.

For Pakistani travellers planning summer holidays, the latest ranking means several destinations remain accessible without lengthy visa procedures, although travel requirements should be checked before departure as policies can change.