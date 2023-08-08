Here is why your passport issuance might be delayed

ISLAMABAD: Are you facing delay in the issuance of your Pakistani passport, here is what you need to know, ARY News reported.

According to sources, the issuance of more than 0.4 million Pakistan passports is delayed. The reason behind the delay is the surge in passport applications whereas the printing machines are old.

In addition, the shortage of staff has resulted in the block log of passport applications which has become a reason for the delay in passport issuance.

The passport office said that over 40,000 new applications are received on daily basis in comparison to 20,000 to 25,000 applications earlier.

Earlier, National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) decided to open passport counters at its offices in 30 cities across the country. The decision was taken in a session chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to ease the process of passport acquisition for the citizens, a spokesman stated.

The facility of passport issuance will be available at NADRA Centres in 12 small towns of Lahore region and two areas in Karachi. “Now a passport counter will be available at the NADRA offices,” spokesman further said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan’s passport has been ranked as the fourth worst in the world because its citizens can only enter 33 countries without a visa in advance.