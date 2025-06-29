Pakistan’s passport breaks into top 100 in global ranking

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s passport has marked a significant achievement by entering the top 100 of the Henley Passport Index 2025, according to the latest global rankings released by Henley & Partners, ARY News reported.

The Pakistani passport now ranks 100th, a notable improvement from its 113th position in 2021. This ranking grants visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 32 countries, reflecting growing international mobility for Pakistani citizens.

Director General of Immigration and Passports, Mustafa Jamal Qazi, congratulated the nation on this progress and credited the accomplishment to the support of Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and the Interior Secretary.

He emphasised that modern security upgrades, including the rollout of e-passports equipped with contactless NFC chips compliant with ICAO standards, have enhanced the passport’s global credibility.

To further ease international travel, e-gates will soon be introduced at all major airports in Pakistan, streamlining the immigration process for e-passport holders.

Qazi also confirmed that the nationwide passport backlog has been cleared, ensuring timely processing. He said improved infrastructure at passport offices is delivering faster and more efficient services to applicants.

For overseas Pakistanis, the introduction of online passport services and the “Passport Fee Asaan” mobile app now allows fee payments in seconds. In addition, a dedicated passport application app is in development to let citizens apply from home.

Qazi expressed optimism that with continued backing from the Ministry of Interior, Pakistan’s passport ranking will continue to improve in the years ahead.

Back in January 2025, Pakistan’s passport power was hit, ranking 103rd on the Henley Passport Index, lower than the occupied Palestinian territory, which stands at 100th.

In 2024, Pakistani passport holders had visa-free access to 34 countries. However, in 2025, this number has decreased to 33. The reduction, albeit slight, highlights a persistent decline in the value of Pakistan’s travel document over the years.

Several factors have contributed to the dwindling status of the Pakistani passport:

In 2023, Saudi authorities confiscated 12,000 Pakistani passports from Afghan citizens using fake credentials.

Pakistani authorities have been implicated in issuing fake citizenship documents, particularly to illegal immigrants, including Afghans.

The political turmoil in Pakistan has led to several incidents, including the cancellation of 23 passports linked to individuals involved in an attack on the former Chief Justice of Pakistan in London.