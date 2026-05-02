Pakistan Passport Services Come to A Halt Abroad

ISLAMABAD: Passport services have been temporarily suspended at Pakistani embassies across the world due to technical issues at the Passport Headquarters in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

Passport operations at all Pakistani foreign missions will remain suspended until further notice.

Pakistani embassies in various countries have informed their citizens of the situation via their official social media pages.

Pakistan embassy in Oman informed the Pakistanis residents in the country on facebook page of the embassy “Pakistani Community in Oman is hereby informed that due to technical reasons at Passport Headquarters Islamabad, passport operations at all Pakistan Foreign Missions including Embassy of Pakistan, Muscat will remain suspended until further notice. The resumption of passport services will be announced on our social media platforms. The inconvenience is deeply regretted.”

Pakistani Embassy in Saudi Arabia informed on its Facebook page, “It is to inform, due to technical reasons at Headquarters Islamabad, passport operations at all Pakistan Foreign Missions will remain suspended until further notice. The resumption of services will be announced on our social media platforms.

Any inconvenience caused is regretted