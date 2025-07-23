ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s passport is placed at 96th number on the Henley Passport Index 2025, according to the latest global rankings released by Henley & Partners, ARY News reported.

In the latest quarterly update of the Henley Passport Index, created by the London-based global citizenship and residence advisory firm Henley & Partners, the US — which held the No. 1 position back in 2014 — has slipped down to the 10th place in the rankings.

It’s the lowest position ever for the US in the 20-year history of the index, which tracks the global freedom of movement for holders of 199 passports to 227 countries and territories around the world, using exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

And because Henley counts multiple countries with the same score as a single spot in its standings, there are actually 33 countries that outrank the US on the list.

Pakistan holds the 96th position out of total 99 rankings along with Somalia with visa-free entry to 32 countries.

As we enter the second half of the year, Singapore has held onto its No.1 position as the world’s most powerful passport for 2025.

Holders of this most desirable of travel documents enjoy visa-free access to 193 out of 227 destinations worldwide, more than citizens of any other place on the planet.

Read more: Pakistan Passport’s Latest Ranking Revealed

South Korea has climbed to join Japan at No.2 in the ranking, with an open door to 190 destinations, ensuring that Asian nations have a solid lead in the global mobility race.

The EU member states of Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, and Spain are all at No.3 behind them, in the third tier, along with Finland, with access to 189 destinations with no prior visa needed.

Europe holds sway over the fourth position in the rankings, too, which belongs to seven countries: Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal and Sweden. All enjoy visa-free access to 188 destinations.

Squeaking into fifth place are Greece, Switzerland and New Zealand, all of which have visa-free access to 187 destinations.