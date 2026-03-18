Pakistan announces temporary pause in Operation Ghazab Lil Haq

ISLAMABAD: The Government of Pakistan has announced a temporary pause in Operation Ghazab Lil Haq, its ongoing counterterrorism campaign in Afghanistan, ahead of the Islamic festival of Eid ul Fitr, ARY News reported

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar stated that the decision was taken in consultation with Pakistan’s Islamic brother countries — Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Turkey — and will continue to target terrorists and their supporting infrastructure.

The temporary halt will be effective from the night of March 18–19 until the night of March 23–24, 2026. Officials emphasized that the pause is in line with goodwill and Islamic values.

TEMPORARY PAUSE IN OPERATION GHAZAB LIL HAQ

(18 Mar 26) In view of the upcoming Islamic festival of Eid-ul-Fitr, upon its own initiative as well as on the request from the brotherly Islamic countries of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the State of Qatar and the Republic of Turkiye,… — Attaullah Tarar (@TararAttaullah) March 18, 2026

Minister Tarar added that the operation will resume immediately at full intensity in the event of any cross-border attack, drone strike, or terrorist incident within Pakistan.

The government underlined that the move reflects Pakistan’s commitment to peace and regional cooperation while maintaining readiness to respond to threats.

Pakistan’s armed forces had launched “Operation Ghazab-lil-Haq” in response to what officials described as unprovoked cross-border attacks by the Afghan Taliban, targeting multiple militant positions and military installations across the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

Officials say the retaliatory operation launched Friday night, February 27, 2026, includes coordinated air and ground strikes, with security sources claiming significant casualties and damage to Afghan Taliban posts and infrastructure. Authorities have vowed to continue the operation until all objectives are achieved.

Pakistani authorities have vowed a decisive and proportionate response, emphasising the safety of civilians and the defence of national sovereignty.