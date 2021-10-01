Pakistan Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai unveils business and cultural events

Pakistan Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai has released its October calendar of business and cultural events focusing on one of our country’s hidden treasures, the Balochistan province.

Pakistan’s Federal Board of Investment will hold a seminar on the Electric Vehicle Policy on October,5 while on October 6, a session on climate change will be held with Malik Amin, Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Climate Change. This session will voice the Clean Green Pakistan initiative in order to encourage the nationwide cleanliness and tree plantation drive. The schedule aims to show the world a typically unseen part of Pakistan and encourage tourism and investment into the country.

Further events aim to educate the younger generations about their role in climate change and how to continue the progress currently in action.

Pakistan Pavilion will also be heavily focusing on their “Invest in Pakistan Campaign”. Multiple business events will be held in which government entities, entrepreneurs, and SMEs will be projecting their opportunities. This initiative is highly prioritised throughout the agenda and will be highlighted through further panel sessions, seminars, and lectures.

Women are playing an important role in the growth and development of the country and Pakistan is devoted to empowering them across all sectors. Visitors will get to see the strides women have made and its ongoing progress at the numerous events being held at the pavilion.

The full calendar of events is available on the Pakistan pavilion webpage (www.pakistanexpo2020.com).

