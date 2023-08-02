Ad-limit imposed, misinformation defined as NA passes PEMRA bill

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly gave approval to PEMRA [Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority] (Amendment) Bill, 2023, imposing a limit on duration of ‘advertising breaks’ during a regular programme and defining ‘misinformation’, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Moved by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Maryam Aurangzeb, the House passed the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2023 along with amendments having the prime objective to “benefit journalists and foster a free and responsible media environment”.

The bill underwent a thorough examination by the Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting, and following presentation of reports on it and was presented for the third reading and subsequently gained the approval of the House.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb moved amendments in the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2023 which were passed by the House.

An amendment in clause 2 proposes to ensure “fair, transparent and independent rating to the broadcasters for their TV channels.”

Through an amendment in Section 4, a new sub-section was added after sub-section (3) that proposes “the Authority by registering rating companies shall ensure that a fair, transparent, and independent forums shall issue rating to the licensees’’.

The minister suggested substituting clause 8 of the bill as reporting by the standing committee by following. “8. Amendment of Section 20, Ordinance XIII of 2002.- In the said Ordinance in Section 20 “ (a) in clause (e), the expression “and such content will be in addition to preamble and the licensee will also submit an annual compliance report to the is effect or as and when required by the Authority;” shall be added.

Read More: NA body unanimously approves PEMRA Amendment Bill 2023

Moreover, clauses related to advertising have also been amended, directing the TV channels not to air disinformation, ensure that during a regular programme a continuous break for advertising shall not exceed for five minutes and duration between two such successive breaks shall not be less than ten minutes.

The amendments propose to ensure that content of all channel available on electronic media, including logo and name, etc. shall not “vary, alter, substitute, tempered on digital media or any other similar forum”.

Another amendment moved by the minister was in clause 11. It suggests that in proposed section 26, a new sub-section (12) shall be added, stating “Each Council shall compile and submit the annual report of license regarding the compliance of Code of Conduct to the Authority”.